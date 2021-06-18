Left Menu

English COVID-19 prevalence rises slightly in latest week - ONS
The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is estimated to have risen to 1 in 520 people in the week to June 12 from 1 in 560 the week before, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.

There were 105,000 people within the community population in England who were estimated to have had COVID-19 during the week, the ONS said, up from 96,800.

