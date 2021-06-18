Norway relaxes COVID restrictions as infections plummet

Norway will this week begin the third major phase of its plan to reopen society from the pandemic as COVID-19 infections continue to decline, Prime Minister Erna Solberg announced on Friday.

Starting on June 20, Norwegians will be allowed to receive up to 20 guests in their homes, double the current level, while bars and restaurants will no longer have to close at midnight, she said.

