Norway relaxes COVID restrictions as infections plummet

Norway will this week begin the third major phase of its plan to reopen society from the pandemic as COVID-19 infections continue to decline, Prime Minister Erna Solberg announced on Friday. Starting on June 20, Norwegians will be allowed to receive up to 20 guests in their homes, double the current level, while bars and restaurants will no longer have to close at midnight, she said.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 16:42 IST
Norway relaxes COVID restrictions as infections plummet
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway will this week begin the third major phase of its plan to reopen society from the pandemic as COVID-19 infections continue to decline, Prime Minister Erna Solberg announced on Friday.

Starting on June 20, Norwegians will be allowed to receive up to 20 guests in their homes, double the current level, while bars and restaurants will no longer have to close at midnight, she said. "Norway is on track and we're ready for step three," Solberg told a news conference.

The latest set of relaxations were part of the government's four-step plan, introduced in April, to gradually unwind the national lockdown. The fourth step, which could still leave some local restrictions in place, could be introduced next month, depending primarily on infection rates and vaccinations, the government said.

