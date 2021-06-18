Austria to provide a million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Western Balkans
Austria will provide a million doses of coronavirus vaccine to the countries of the Western Balkans in addition to the doses it is funnelling towards the region on behalf of the European Union, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday.
Kurz made the announcement at a news conference after a summit with his counterparts from the countries of the former Yugoslavia that are not European Union member states. An envoy from Albania also attended.
