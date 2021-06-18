Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc sets up field hospital in Rajasthan

Mining major Vedanta on Friday said its group firm Hindustan Zinc has set up a 100-bed fully-equipped COVID care field hospital at Rajsamand, in Rajasthan.

The company said it firmly supports the Rajasthan government in its efforts to provide priority medical care to COVID-affected people.

''In the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, India's leading metals and oil and gas company, Vedanta, through its flagship company Hindustan Zinc and as part of Anil Agarwal Foundation Initiative has inaugurated state-of-the-art fully equipped COVID care field hospital at Dariba, Rajsamand (Rajasthan),'' the company said in a statement.

The 8000-square-meter hospital has an air-conditioning dome based on German technology with a capacity of 100 beds including 20 ICU beds to treat patients and provide them with essential COVID treatment and medical facilities.

The field hospital is situated in Hindustan Zinc's DAV School playground at Dariba where world-class technology has been adopted ensuring strict adherence to safety.

''COVID-19 has affected the lives of millions across the country and we at Vedanta Group continue to stand united with the nation in these unprecedented times.

''With strong probability of 3rd wave of pandemic, our state-of-the-art COVID field hospital in Rajsamand ensures support in providing medical care to ailing patients in Rajasthan,'' Sunil Duggal, Group CEO, Vedanta said.

