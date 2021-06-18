Left Menu

Active black fungus cases at 27,142; govt ready to boost availability of Amphotericin B if needed

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 17:07 IST
India has 27,142 active cases of Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, and if the number rises, the country is prepared to increase the availability of Amphotericin B and other drugs used in the treatment of the disease, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

''On June 16, 2021, active cases of Mucormycosis were 27,142. Even in the future, if cases of Black fungus increases , India is prepared to have more than sufficient availability of Amphotericin B and other drugs which are required to treat patients of Mucormycosis,'' Mandaviya said in a tweet.

The Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers noted that domestic production of Amphotericin B has already gone up five folds so far.

''Domestic production of Liposomal Amphotericin B was just 62,000 vials in April, 2021 and now it is expected to cross 3.75 lakh vials in June, 2021,'' Mandaviya said.

While increasing the domestic production, the government has also placed an order to import 9,05,000 Liposomal Amphotericin B vials, he added.

''India is leaving no stone unturned to boost the availability of Amphotericin B drugs in the country,'' Mandaviya noted.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals has allocated total 7,28,045 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B to all the states and central institutions till June 17, 2021, he added.

Amphotericin B is used for the treatment of Mucormycosis.

