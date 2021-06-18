Left Menu

UK's Johnson "very confident" about lifting restrictions on July 19
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he was very confident that he would be able to lift remaining coronavirus restrictions on his new target date of July 19, based on the most recent data.

"I am very confident that we'll be able to go through with step four of the roadmap on the timetable that I've set out with treating July 19, as I've said, as a terminus date," he told broadcasters.

"I think that's certainly what the data continues to indicate."

