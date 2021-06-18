Nominate nodal officer, technical persons for installation of oxygen plants in 41 facilities: Centre to Punjab

The Centre has asked the Punjab government to expedite the process of nominating a nodal officer and two technical persons for timely installation and commissioning of pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants in 41 medical facilities in the state.

In a letter to Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said there should also be a state-level nodal officer for coordinating with central agencies.

The PSA oxygen generation plants are to be installed in 41 health facilities in Punjab. Based on requests from states and Union Territories, a total of 1,215 PSA plants have been sanctioned under the PM-Cares Fund in the country, Mishra said.

In the letter dated June 16, the Union housing and urban affairs secretary said recent experience with the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the importance of ensuring adequate availability of oxygen in hospitals.

He said the installation of PSA plants in various healthcare facilities would help avoid disruption of oxygen supplies, reduce dependence on LMO storage and supply of cylinders or tanks.

''In view of criticalities arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative that the site preparation and allied activities are taken up on priority for timely installation and commissioning of the PSA plants in coordination with various stakeholders at appropriate level in a mission mode,'' Mishra said.

He said the nomination of a nodal officer and two technical persons, who are to be trained to operate and troubleshoot PSA plants in each medical facility, would help in rapid commissioning and operation of these plants.

''We shall, therefore, be grateful if expeditious action under your personal oversight could be ensured. A line of confirmation on this matter and the name and contact details of the nodal officer and two technical persons for PSA plants in each medical facility and that of state nodal officer is requested to be sent to...at the earliest please,'' Mishra said.

With 62,480 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 2,97,62,793, while the death toll climbed to 3,83,490 with 1,587 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 61 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The active cases have fallen below 8 lakh after 73 days and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has crossed 96 per cent.

