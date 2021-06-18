Sikkim reports 162 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fresh fatalities

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 19,058 on Friday as 162 more people tested positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll to 290, a health bulletin said.

East Sikkim registered the highest number of new cases at 133, followed by 19 in West Sikkim and 10 in South Sikkim, it said.

Advertisement

Sikkim now has 2,900 active cases, while 15,618 people have recovered from the disease and 250 patients have migrated to other states so far.

The Himalayan state has thus far tested over 1.54 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,411 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Sikkim's positivity rate stands at 11.4 per cent, while the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 81.9 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)