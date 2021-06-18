Italy imposes quarantine on UK visitors, opens door to USA, Canada, Japan and EU

Italy has introduced a mandatory five-day quarantine for visitors from Britain, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Friday, as concerns grow over increasing cases of a highly contagious coronavirus variant.

At the same time, Italy is lifting curbs on travellers from the United States, Canada, Japan and other European Union states if they had a COVID-19 green pass, the minister wrote on Facebook.

