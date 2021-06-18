Italy imposes quarantine on UK visitors, opens door to USA, Canada, Japan and EU
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 18-06-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 17:45 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italy has introduced a mandatory five-day quarantine for visitors from Britain, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Friday, as concerns grow over increasing cases of a highly contagious coronavirus variant.
At the same time, Italy is lifting curbs on travellers from the United States, Canada, Japan and other European Union states if they had a COVID-19 green pass, the minister wrote on Facebook.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Canada
- Britain
- Roberto Speranza
- United States
- Italy
- Japan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada orders health agency to turn over documents on collaboration with China on pathogens
Ocugen Inc to have exclusive co-development, manufacturing rights of Covaxin in Canada: Bharat Biotech
Norway and Britain agree post-Brexit trade deal -media reports
Britain hosts G7 health summit amid pressure to broaden COVID vaccine access
Bharat Biotech s pact with Ocugen for Covaxin expanded to Canada