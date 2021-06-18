Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list
Germany has removed popular summer holiday destinations France, Greece, Switzerland and parts of Spain from its list of coronavirus risk areas, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Friday.
This means that people entering Germany from these regions will no longer be required to quarantine for ten days.
Belgium, the southern part of Denmark, Estonia, Jordan, Lithuania, three provinces in the Netherlands, Norway, the Palestinian Territories, several regions in Slovenia and St. Lucia were also removed from the risk list.
