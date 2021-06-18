Left Menu

AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June

The Anglo-Swedish firm committed in a contract to do its best to deliver to the 27-nation bloc 300 million doses by the end of June, but production problems led the pharmaceutical company to revise down its target to 100 million vaccines. The cuts in the supplies delayed the EU's vaccination drive in the first quarter of the year, when the bloc had initially bet on AstraZeneca to deliver the largest volume of jabs.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-06-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 17:53 IST
AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

AstraZeneca on Friday said the European Union had lost a legal case against the pharmaceutical firm over the supply of COVID-19 vaccines as a court in Brussels rejected an EU request for more deliveries by the end of June. The Anglo-Swedish firm committed in a contract to do its best to deliver to the 27-nation bloc 300 million doses by the end of June, but production problems led the pharmaceutical company to revise down its target to 100 million vaccines.

The cuts in the supplies delayed the EU's vaccination drive in the first quarter of the year, when the bloc had initially bet on AstraZeneca to deliver the largest volume of jabs. That led to a bitter dispute and to the EU's legal action to get at least 120 million doses by the end of June. But the judge said the company should only deliver 80.2 million doses by a deadline of Sept. 27, AstraZeneca said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021