Left Menu

Austria to provide a million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Western Balkans

Austria is funnelling 651,000 vaccine doses to the region from the EU. "Beyond that, we also want to make a contribution bilaterally as the Republic of Austria and we have decided as a government that we will make a million vaccine doses available to the states of the Western Balkans," Kurz told a news conference after the summit.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 17:57 IST
Austria to provide a million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Western Balkans
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austria will provide a million doses of coronavirus vaccine to the countries of the Western Balkans in addition to the doses it is funnelling towards the region on behalf of the European Union, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday.

Kurz made the announcement after a summit with his counterparts from countries of the former Yugoslavia that are not EU member states. An envoy from Albania also attended. Austria, the rump of an empire that stretched across the Western Balkans until its collapse a century ago, maintains close ties with the region, supporting EU membership bids and working with its countries on issues like migration. Austria is funnelling 651,000 vaccine doses to the region from the EU.

"Beyond that, we also want to make a contribution bilaterally as the Republic of Austria and we have decided as a government that we will make a million vaccine doses available to the states of the Western Balkans," Kurz told a news conference after the summit. The doses will be delivered between August and the end of the year, he added, without saying which countries would receive them or how they would be distributed among them. He also did not say which specific vaccines they would be.

The EU doses of BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine that Austria is administering were allocated in April according to which countries needed them most, with Bosnia awarded the biggest number, followed by Albania and North Macedonia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021