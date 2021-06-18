English COVID-19 R number unchanged at 1.2 to 1.4

The estimated COVID-19 reproduction "R" number in England was unchanged between 1.2 and 1.4 with the daily growth rate of infections also the same as last week, Britain's health ministry said on Friday.

An R value between 1.2 and 1.4 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 12 and 14 other people.

The daily growth rate of infections was estimated between 3% and 6%, unchanged from last week.

