CDC: Delta variant expected to be dominant in US

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky says she expects the delta variant will become the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States. She encouraged Americans to get vaccinated and youll be protected against this delta variant. Walensky says next week an advisory committee will look at reports of heart inflammation among some 300 people under age 30 who received a coronavirus vaccine.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 18:11 IST
The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky says she expects the delta variant will become the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States. The delta variant, first detected in India, has become dominant in Britain. "As worrisome as this delta strain is with regard to its hyper transmissibility, our vaccines work," Walensky told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Friday. She encouraged Americans to get vaccinated and "you'll be protected against this delta variant." Walensky says next week an advisory committee will look at reports of heart inflammation among some 300 people under age 30 who received a coronavirus vaccine. "Over 200 million doses of vaccine have been given, and really, these events are really quite rare," said Walensky, adding heart issues generally improve with rest and standard medications.

