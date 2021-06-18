WHO expects Guinea to announce end of Ebola outbreak on Saturday

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he expected the government of Guinea to announce the end of its Ebola outbreak on Saturday.

"Thanks to the lessons learned from that outbreak and new tools including vaccines, Guinea managed to contain the outbreak in just four months, and prevent it from spreading beyond its borders. Nearly 11,000 people were vaccinated against Ebola," he told a news conference.

