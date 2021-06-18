Japanese medical experts said that banning spectators at the Olympics was the least risky option for holding the Games, even as they appeared resigned to the possibility of fans in venues during the pandemic. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* AstraZeneca said the European Union had lost a legal case against the pharmaceutical firm over the supply of vaccines as a court in Brussels rejected an EU request for more deliveries by the end of June. * The Kremlin blamed a surge in cases on reluctance to get vaccinated due to "nihilism" after a record 9,000 new infections in the capital city fanned fears of a third wave.

* Germany has removed popular summer holiday destinations France, Greece, Switzerland and parts of Spain from its list of risk areas, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said. * Norway will begin on Sunday the third major phase of its plan to reopen society from the pandemic as infections continue to decline, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said.

* Austria will provide a million doses of vaccine to the countries of the Western Balkans in addition to the doses it is funnelling towards the region on behalf of the EU, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Health officials in India's richest state have urged authorities to step up preparations against a possible third wave of infections, they said, as lockdowns eased less than a month after a surge that killed thousands. * Taiwan will allow Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Taiwan's Foxconn, and TSMC to negotiate on its behalf for vaccines, a government spokesman said, but warned there was no guarantee of success.

* Thailand's planned reopening of the resort island Phuket next month to vaccinated visitors, bypassing quarantine requirements, has met a lukewarm response, with hotel bookings indicating expected occupancy of less than 20% so far. * Thirsty Tokyo residents are about to get a bit of a break just as the summer heat arrives with authorities in the Japanese capital preparing to relax a ban on alcohol in restaurants and bars when it lifts a coronavirus state of emergency.

AMERICAS * The White House will finish allocating 80 million U.S.-made COVID-19 shots that it has pledged to ship abroad in the coming days, with shipments going out as soon as the countries are ready to receive them, a top U.S. official said.

* The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its warnings for cruises by a notch from the highest level that led to a sailing hiatus. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israel will send at least 1 million soon-to-expire vaccine doses to the Palestinian Authority (PA) under a deal to share shots, officials said. * Staff in the U.S. embassy in Kabul are being required to telework as the coronavirus spreads in Afghanistan and among embassy staff, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Coronavirus-related deaths worldwide passed a grim milestone of 4 million, according to a Reuters tally, as many countries struggle to procure enough vaccines to inoculate their populations.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Stocks were stranded just below record highs on Friday, with investors left looking for direction after digesting the U.S. Federal Reserve's more hawkish stance.

* The European Central Bank has extended relief from a key bank capital requirement by nine months, citing "exceptional macroeconomic circumstances" amid the pandemic, it said. * British retail sales fell unexpectedly last month as a lifting of lockdown restrictions encouraged spending in restaurants rather than shops, according to official data.

