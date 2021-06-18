Govt committed to safety, welfare of workers: Gangwar

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Friday said the government is committed towards the health, safety and welfare of workers.

Releasing pamphlets here elaborating on the slew of measures towards the welfare of workers and their family members during the pandemic, he said ''our endeavour is to ensure the facilities reach the people for whom these have been formulated.'' The government is cognizant of the evolving situation under the pandemic, Gangwar was quoted as saying in a statement by the labour ministry.

He added the ministry would continue to go the extra mile in a resilient and responsive manner to protect the health and lives of workers and their family members. Gangwar said the ministry has widened and enhanced social security benefits to the workers and that too without any additional financial obligation on the employers.

The provisions of social security under ESIC and EPFO schemes are now much more relaxed and aimed at addressing the fear and anxiety of workers regarding the health and life of their family members and themselves amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the EPFO’s Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI), all surviving dependent family members of the beneficiaries of this scheme are eligible to avail benefits in case of death in harness of the member.

Presently, under this scheme, the benefits extended in case of death of a worker are -- no requirement of minimum service for payment of Gratuity; payment of family pension as per provisions under EPF & MP Act; and payment of sickness benefit of 70 per cent of wages for 91 days in a year in the event of worker falling sick and not being able to attend the office.

Gangwar also said the grievances would be resolved within 15 days for ESIC and less than 7 days for EPFO.

