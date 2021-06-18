Left Menu

WHO chief scientist disappointed by CureVac trial

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 18-06-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 18:50 IST
The World Health Organization's chief scientist said on Friday that results from the CureVac COVID-19 vaccine's initial trial were disappointing. German biotech firm CureVac' vaccine proved only 47% effective in an initial trial read-out.

"It was disappointing to see the results from CureVac," the WHO's Soumya Swaminathan told a news conference.

