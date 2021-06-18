Left Menu

Delta COVID variant becoming globally dominant, says WHO official

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 18-06-2021 19:06 IST
The World Health Organization's chief scientist said on Friday that the Delta variant of COVID-19, first identified in India, is becoming the globally dominant variant of the disease.

"The Delta variant is well on its way to becoming the dominant variant globally because of its increased transmissability," WHO's Soumya Swaminathan told a news conference.

