89,962 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Delhi on Thursday: Atishi

A total of 89,962 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the national capital on Thursday, with over 50 per cent of the jabs given to the people in the 18-44 age group, Delhi MLA Atishi said on Friday.

Out of the 89,962 doses, 58,319 were administered to those in the 18-44 age group. While 60,393 people received their first dose, 29,569 were administered the second dose, she said while presenting a daily vaccination bulletin.

The AAP leader said as more people in the 18-44 group are getting inoculated, the overall speed of vaccination in Delhi is improving.

''This is why I request everyone in the 18-44 group to come out and get vaccinated. Also, ask your family, friends and neighbours to get inoculated,'' the Kalkaji MLA said.

A total of 1,86,000 doses are available for the 18-44 age group, including 51,000 Covaxin and 1,35,000 Covishield vaccine shots.

For this category, the Covaxin stock will last another five days and Covishield for the next nine days, Atishi said.

So far, 63,48,920 jabs have been administered in the national capital and a total of 15,36,174 people are fully vaccinated.

After receiving another stock of 1.5 lakh Covishield vaccine doses on Thursday, the city now has 8,65,000 Covid vaccines for the 45+ age group, including 88,000 Covaxin and 7,77,000 Covishield shots.

While the Covaxin stock is expected to last another six days, Covishield for the 45+ age group will last about 60 days, the AAP leader added.

