Left Menu

Sri Lanka's zoo seeks India's help after lion tests COVID-19 positive

After several other PCR tests, the lion was confirmed to be COVID-19 infected, she added.In India, a 12-year-old Asiatic lion who was treated for COVID-19 succumbed on Wednesday in the safari area of the Arignar Anna Zoological Park near Vandalur in Chennai.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 18-06-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 19:26 IST
Sri Lanka's zoo seeks India's help after lion tests COVID-19 positive
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's zoological gardens authorities have sought assistance from India after a lion tested positive for the coronavirus at a zoo here.

The head of the National Zoological Gardens here said that they are in touch with India's Central Zoo Authority to treat an 11-year-old lion named 'Thor' who has tested positive.

''We are in regular touch with the Central Zoo Authority of India and following their instructions on taking preventive measures to prevent the staff and other animals in the zoo being infected. We continue to treat the lion while keeping him in isolation,'' Director General Ishini Wickremesinghe said in a statement.

The lion was sent to the Colombo zoo from the Seoul city zoo in South Korea in 2013.

The lion had been experiencing respiratory difficulties, but an initial antigen test result was negative. After several other PCR tests, the lion was confirmed to be COVID-19 infected, she added.

In India, a 12-year-old Asiatic lion who was treated for COVID-19 succumbed on Wednesday in the safari area of the Arignar Anna Zoological Park near Vandalur in Chennai. This was the second tragedy that struck the zoo as it lost a nine-year-old lioness due to coronavirus on June 3 and in total, seven lions of the 14, were infected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021