Covid cases cross 2 lakh mark in Himachal

COVID-19 claimed five more lives in Himachal Pradesh, taking the death toll due to the disease to 3,413, while 344 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 2,00,043, an official said on Friday.

Three persons died in Kangra and one each in Chamba and Hamirpur, According to the state health department, the active cases have now dipped to 3,193.

The overall recoveries so far has reached 1,93,418 with 576 patients getting cured from the infection in the past 24 hours, the official said.

