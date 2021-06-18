Left Menu

PTI | Thane/Palghar | Updated: 18-06-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 20:42 IST
Maha easing of curbs: Most of Thane in level 2, Palghar in level 3
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Palghar district on Friday fell from category two to category three as part of the Maharashtra government's five-level plan to ease curbs as per positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy levels.

An order issued by Palghar collector Manik Gursal said this category three notification includes Vasai Virar municipal limits.

Meanwhile, Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar, in a notification issued during the day, said Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivali have been placed under category two, while all other regions of the district have been kept in category three, which means the extent of relaxation of coronavirus-induced restrictions would be lesser in the latter than others.

Under the state government's plan to bring back normalcy amid a fall in cases, cities and districts in category one will see the highest degree of relaxation from curbs, while those in category five will see almost all 'break the chain' restrictions in place.

The categorisation of areas, and resultant lifting or reimposing of curbs, is reviewed on a weekly basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

