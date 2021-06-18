Left Menu

UK reports 10,476 new COVID cases, 11 more deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-06-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 20:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Britain reported 10,476 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 11 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures showed 42.5 million people had received their first vaccine dose and 30.9 million had received both shots.

Also Read: Norway and Britain agree post-Brexit trade deal -media reports

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

