UK reports 10,476 new COVID cases, 11 more deaths

Britain reported 10,476 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 11 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures showed 42.5 million people had received their first vaccine dose and 30.9 million had received both shots.

