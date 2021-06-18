UK reports 10,476 new COVID cases, 11 more deaths
18-06-2021
Britain reported 10,476 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 11 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.
The figures showed 42.5 million people had received their first vaccine dose and 30.9 million had received both shots.
