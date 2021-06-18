Left Menu

Covid: Delhi Police issues over 1,650 challans for not wearing face masks

Of them, 1,16,800 people were issued challans for not wearing face masks, 19,823 for violating social distancing norms, 1,532 for holding large public gatherings and congregations, 72 for spitting and 121 for consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, tobacco etc, the data showed.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 in view of an exponential rise in coronavirus cases in the city.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 20:48 IST
Covid: Delhi Police issues over 1,650 challans for not wearing face masks
  • Country:
  • India

Over 1,650 challans were issued to people across the city on Thursday for not wearing face masks, police said.

On Thursday, 1,848 challans were issued for various COVID-19-related violations, they said.

Of these, 1,676 were for not wearing face masks and 172 for violating social distancing norms, said Anil Mittal, Additional PRO (Delhi Police).

According to the data shared from April 19 to June 17, a total of 1,38,348 challans have been issued across the city. Of them, 1,16,800 people were issued challans for not wearing face masks, 19,823 for violating social distancing norms, 1,532 for holding large public gatherings and congregations, 72 for spitting and 121 for consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, tobacco etc, the data showed.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 in view of an exponential rise in coronavirus cases in the city. Delhi recorded 165 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths on Friday, while its positivity rate stood at 0.22 per cent, data shared by the Health department here showed.

These new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 24,900, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021