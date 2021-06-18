Left Menu

Italy reported 35 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 37 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 1,147 from 1,325. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 416 from a previous 444. Some 216,026 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 200,315, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 18-06-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 21:17 IST
Italy reports 35 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 1,147 new cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Italy reported 35 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 37 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 1,147 from 1,325. Italy has registered 127,225 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.25 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,680 on Friday, down from 2,888 a day earlier. There were 11 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 15 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 416 from a previous 444.

Some 216,026 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 200,315, the health ministry said.

