Raj govt to appoint 1,054 doctors temporarily to counter 3rd Covid wave

The Rajasthan government has decided to temporarily create 1,054 posts of junior resident doctors in the state from July 1 to September 30 amid the fears of an impending third wave of coronavirus infection.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has cleared a proposal in this regard. The approval has been given to temporarily create 1,054 posts of resident doctors to ensure the availability of trained health care specialists for a period from July 1 to September 30, the state government said in a statement.

