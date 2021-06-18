Left Menu

Raj govt to appoint 1,054 doctors temporarily to counter 3rd Covid wave

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-06-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 21:47 IST
The Rajasthan government has decided to temporarily create 1,054 posts of junior resident doctors in the state from July 1 to September 30 amid the fears of an impending third wave of coronavirus infection.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has cleared a proposal in this regard. The approval has been given to temporarily create 1,054 posts of resident doctors to ensure the availability of trained health care specialists for a period from July 1 to September 30, the state government said in a statement.

