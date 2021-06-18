Some 16.1 mln Russians got both components of COVID-19 vaccines
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-06-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 22:12 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Friday that 16.1 million Russians have been inoculated with both components of COVID-19 vaccines as of June 18.
She also said that 19.7 million have got at least the first dose of the vaccines.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tatiana Golikova
- Russian
- Russians
Advertisement