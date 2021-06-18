Chhattisgarh records 509 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 infection count rose to 9,89,844 on Friday with addition of 509 cases, while the death toll increased by seven to reach 13,368, a health department official said.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,66,414 after 245 people were discharged from various hospitals while 877 others completed their home isolation during the day. The number of active cases in the state stands at 10,062.

Raipur district reported 27 new cases taking the caseload to 1,56,963, including 3,123 deaths. Bijapur recorded 49 new cases, Bastar 37 and Korea 36, among other districts.

With 44,844 samples tested on Friday, the total of coronavirus tests in the state went up to 99,05,622.

The coronavirus positivity rate in the state declined to 1.1 percent on Friday, while the recovery rate was 98 percent.

Over 74.33 lakh shots of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered in Chhattisgarh till Thursday.

