France delivers 10 oxygen generation plants to India

France on Friday delivered 10 oxygen generation plants to India to support the countrys fight against the coronavirus pandemic.French ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said the plants can make 10 Indian hospitals self-reliant in the production of oxygen.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 22:20 IST
France on Friday delivered 10 oxygen generation plants to India to support the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

French ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said the plants can make 10 Indian hospitals self-reliant in the production of oxygen.

''France today delivered 10 #oxygen generator plants to make 10 Indian hospitals oxygen #aatmanirbhar. With the peak now thankfully over, France and India are continuing to work together to build up resilience and long-term autonomy,'' he tweeted.

On May 2, France delivered to India 28 tonnes of ready-to-use medical supplies including eight large oxygen plants as part of the first phase of its solidarity mission.

Earlier, the French embassy said each of the high capacity plants produces 24,000 litres of oxygen per hour non-stop and can make a 250-bed Indian hospital self-reliant in oxygen for a dozen years. As India battled a devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic, around 40 countries sent medical supplies including oxygen-related equipment to help it tide over the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

