PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.20 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 10.20 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 61358 60123 804 431 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1432033 1404688 24900 2445 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 767047 754924 9183 2940 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 200043 193418 3413 3193 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 310688 296360 4234 10094 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 19704 19022 200 482 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 591168 566568 15771 8829 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 950768 938101 8884 3783 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 338288 322258 7016 3231 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1703882 1676458 22081 5343 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1839243 1759390 12224 67629 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2796121 2625447 33602 137050 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 2785304 2665354 11833 107682 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 9392 8964 45 347 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 114301 108462 1714 4125 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2406497 2286653 30835 89009 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 610834 588259 3546 19029 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 989844 966414 13368 10062 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 10470 10400 4 66 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 163297 157353 2975 3599 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 821921 804668 10023 7230 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 789064 777630 8707 2727 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 5954508 5699983 116674 134747 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 7,363 7,128 127 108 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 32483 29612 158 2713 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam* 473453 431208 4105 38140 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 719051 705967 9536 3547 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 3,44,129 3,37,088 5,095 1,946 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 62946 52667 1033 9246 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 44382 38792 771 4819 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 16437 12768 76 3593 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 24097 20887 467 2059 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 870498 829851 3508 37086 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 19058 15618 290 2900 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 60872 55769 634 4406 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1477037 1437106 17240 22691 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 29817581 28665358 385076 757327 ------------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Assam as its health bulletin has not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,97,62,793 and the death toll at 3,83,490 . The ministry said there are 7,98,656 active cases, while 2,85,80,647 people have so far recovered from the infection.

