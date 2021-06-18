Left Menu

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 27 cr

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 27 crores, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 22:48 IST
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 27 cr
Representaitve Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 27 crores, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Friday. On the 154th day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Centre informed that 27,20,72,645 doses have been administered so far as per a provisional report issued at 7 pm today.

Out of these, 22,16,11,881 people have received their first dose and 5,04,60,764 have taken their second jab. On Friday, as many as 29,84,172 vaccine doses were given. From these, 26,24,028 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 3,60,144 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report.

In the age group 18-44 years, 19,43,765 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 77,989 vaccine doses given as second dose on Friday. Cumulatively, 5,15,68,603 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and 11,40,679 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021