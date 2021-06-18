Left Menu

Dutch say face masks can go as COVID-19 cases drop

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 18-06-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 22:49 IST
Face masks will no longer be required in the Netherlands as of June 26 as long as people respect social distancing rules, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday.

As COVID-19 vaccinations have gathered pace, coronavirus infections in the Netherlands have dropped to their lowest level in nine months, allowing the government to further ease lockdown measures, Rutte said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

