COVID-19: 10 new cases in Noida, 8 in Ghaziabad

PTI | Noida | Updated: 18-06-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 22:49 IST
Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases on Friday while Ghaziabad had eight along with one death linked to the coronavirus, official data showed.

With this, the overall number of positive cases reached 62,950 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 55,522 in Ghaziabad, according to Uttar Pradesh's Health Department data for a 24-hour period.

The death toll reached 461 in Ghaziabad with one more fatality while it stood at 466 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the data showed.

Eighty-eight patients recovered in Ghaziabad but none in Gautam Buddh Nagar with the overall recoveries surging to 54,943 and 62,349 in these districts, respectively, it showed.

The active cases have come down to 118 in Ghaziabad while it stood at 135 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, according to the official figures.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 5,343 from 6,019 on Thursday while the overall recoveries surged to 16,76,458 and death toll mounted to 22,081 on Friday, the data showed.

