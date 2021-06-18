The Delta variant, first identified in India, is becoming the globally dominant variant of the disease, the World Health Organization's chief scientist said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The European Union lost its bid to speed up deliveries of AstraZeneca Plc's vaccines. * Russia believes it is expedient to resume flights to Turkey, a popular tourist destination, starting June 22, the deputy prime minister said.

* UEFA has a contingency plan to replace Wembley as host stadium of the Euro 2020 final unless Britain agrees to exempt travelling foreign fans from 10-day quarantine rules, the European soccer governing body said. * Italy is introducing mandatory testing and a five-day quarantine for visitors from Britain, the health minister said, as concerns grow over the spread of a variant.

* Austria will provide a million doses of vaccine to the countries of the Western Balkans, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said. * Social distancing rules in the Netherlands are set to be eased next week, broadcaster RTL reported, citing government sources.

* Germany has removed popular summer holiday destinations France, Greece, Switzerland and parts of Spain from its list of risk areas, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan is set to lower its state of emergency measures in Tokyo, and much of the country, with just over a month remaining until the start of the Summer Olympics on July 23. * Japanese medical experts said that banning spectators at the Olympics was the least risky option for holding the Games, even as they appeared resigned to the possibility of fans in venues during the pandemic.

AMERICAS * Canada is extending a ban on nonessential travel with the United States and the rest of the world until July 21, officials said.

* California officials unveiled a website to access or download a digital copy of COVID-19 immunisation records, though they stressed the state would not make it mandatory to carry the vaccine credentials. * A Brazilian pandemic inquiry has placed the health minister, former health minister and ex-foreign minister "under investigation," Senator Renan Calheiros said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Israel will send at least 1 million soon-to-expire COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Palestinian Authority under a deal to share shots, after being urged to do more to ensure Palestinian access to vaccinations as it inoculated its own citizens at world-leading speed.

* Fresh vaccine supplies are accelerating inoculations in Oman, a government health official said, as a surge in cases puts hospitals under pressure. * Turkey has sharply accelerated vaccinations this week, raising hopes of a strong economic performance in the second half of the year.

* The trend of infections in Africa is very concerning, a senior World Health Organization official said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The United States on Thursday issued guidance easing the way for delivery of products such as face masks, ventilators and vaccines to combat the pandemic to heavily sanctioned countries like Iran, Venezuela and Syria. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Wall Street opened lower as investors reassessed their stance after the Federal Reserve projected interest rate hikes arriving sooner than once thought, while the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields continued to gain ground. * Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he expects that by the third quarter the country's economy will reach pre-pandemic levels.

* Eight banks previously excluded from syndicated debt sales backing the European Commission's COVID-19 recovery fund will be allowed to take part in future issues, the EU executive said. (Compiled by Juliette Portala and Federico Maccioni Edited by Andrea Ricci and Matthew Lewis)

