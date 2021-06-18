Pune: Essential item shops to remain open till 7pm on weekends

Left Menu

PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-06-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 23:04 IST
An order issued by the Pune Municipal Corporation on Friday stated that barring shops selling essential items, all other establishments, including eateries, malls and salons, would remain closed on weekends.

The order, issued by PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar, also said that shops selling essential items would remain open till 7pm on weekends, while there will be no dine-in facility in hotels, restaurants and bars.

As per an order issued on June 11, eateries were allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity on weekdays.

On Friday, Pune city recorded 280 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, while the district saw 1,442 cases and 23 deaths, taking the latter's tally to 10,37,777 and toll to 17,542..

Pune city's positivity rate stands at 4.70 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

