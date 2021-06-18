COVID-19: Patnaik urges people to wear double masks, remain alert

Though there has been a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases across Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday urged the people to be more careful and wear double masks besides getting vaccinated.

Patnaik said this while laying the foundation stone of the Oxygen PSA (pressure absorption systems) plant in various health infrastructures, liquid oxygen (LMO) plants and pressure absorption systems in eight districts of the state through video conferencing.

Advertisement

Noting that the fight against Coronavirus has been going on for more than a year, the chief minister said: ''In the second wave, which began in April, declining oxygen levels were a major problem. Therefore, steps are being taken to strengthen the oxygen supply system in all our hospitals.'' He said every life is precious and it is the foundation of all the disaster management activities of the state government.

The eight districts are Jharsuguda, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Sonpur, Nayagarh, Sundargarh and Mayurbhanj where foundation stones were laid for the new oxygen plants.

The state government is aiming to provide oxygen production in 20 pressure absorption systems in the state and has laid the foundation stone for six PSA plants on June 7 and seven on Friday.

These 20 PSA Plants can produce 24,000 litres of medical oxygen per minute.

The chief minister complimented all doctors, health workers, Asha and Anganwadi workers working in the forefront for their services and sacrifices. He said all Covid patients are being provided free medical care and medicine.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary Health, PK Mohapatra on Friday asked Collectors of seven districts to exhaust 1,13,800 doses of Covishield vaccine purchased by the state government within five days as the Centre will provide vaccines to all people above 18-year from June 21.

In a letter to the district authorities of Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Khurda, Koraput, Nuapada and Sundergarh districts, he said the department has supplied 1,13,800 doses of Covishield, procured by the state government, to the seven districts for vaccination of 18 to 44 year age group in nine Municipalities/NACs (notified area councils).

The Collectors have been directed to immediately start vaccination from Monday and exhaust the stock within five days.

The Centre has announced to provide free vaccines to all states for the inoculation of all eligible people above 18 years from June 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)