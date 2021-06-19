Left Menu

Italy's Draghi urges no vaccine let up, signals AstraZeneca U-turn

"These are the people who get ill, get seriously ill and need to be vaccinated." Italy has suffered the second highest number of COVID deaths in Europe after Britain, but infection rates have fallen sharply in recent weeks and the government said on Friday that almost all restrictions within the country would be lifted by Monday.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 19-06-2021 00:30 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 00:21 IST
Italy's Draghi urges no vaccine let up, signals AstraZeneca U-turn
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Italy

Prime Minister Mario Draghi urged Italians on Friday to get fully vaccinated against coronavirus, acknowledging that a government decision to ban AstraZeneca doses for people aged over 60 had created confusion. "It is fundamental that people get vaccinated," Draghi told a hastily called news conference, signalling a U-turn on the block on AstraZeneca. "The worst thing you could do is not get vaccinated, or just get one vaccine shot," he said.

The government abruptly restricted the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine last week following the death of a teenager who had developed blood clots after receiving a first dose. Italy's medicine agency AIFA said on Monday that those aged under 60 who had received a first dose of AstraZeneca could be given a different vaccine when they got their second dose.

However, officials have said the vaccination campaign saw a slight dip in numbers over the past week, with some people cancelling appointments, apparently worried about mixing shots. Draghi, who is 73, said he himself would be getting a different type of vaccine next week after tests showed that he had developed a low number of antibodies when he had received an initial AstraZeneca shot in March.

"Mixing doses is safe," he said, but health authorities would be flexible. "If someone is under 60 years old ... and has been offered a different jab, but does not want it for whatever reason, this person is free to take the second dose of AstraZeneca so long as they have a doctor's approval and informed consent," he said.

As of Thursday night, 25.3% of Italians were fully vaccinated with a further 26.3% awaiting their second jab. Draghi said the challenge was to track down all those aged 50 and over who had not yet received any vaccination. "These are the people who get ill, get seriously ill and need to be vaccinated."

Italy has suffered the second highest number of COVID deaths in Europe after Britain, but infection rates have fallen sharply in recent weeks and the government said on Friday that almost all restrictions within the country would be lifted by Monday. Although wearing face masks outdoors remains compulsory, Draghi said he would seek medical advice at the weekend on when this could be lifted.

Despite the recent drop in both cases and deaths, there is concern over the highly contagious Delta variant, first identified in India and now spreading fast in Britain. Looking to limit exposure to the variant, the health ministry said on Friday it would reinstate mandatory quarantine and testing for everyone arriving from Britain from Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Now you can personalize Series X controllers with Xbox Design Lab

Now you can personalize Series X controllers with Xbox Design Lab

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021