Brazil has 98,832 COVID cases, 2,495 deaths in 24 hours -ministry

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 19-06-2021 02:48 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 02:32 IST
Brazil has 98,832 COVID cases, 2,495 deaths in 24 hours -ministry
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil has had 98,832 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 2,495 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Friday.

The South American country has now registered 17,801,462 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 498,499, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

