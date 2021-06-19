Left Menu

China reports 30 new COVID-19 cases versus 23 the day before

China reported 30 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mainland for June 18, up from 23 infections a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Saturday. China does not classify these as confirmed cases. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stood at 91,564 at the end of June 18, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-06-2021 06:50 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 06:50 IST
China reported 30 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mainland for June 18, up from 23 infections a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Saturday. Of the new cases, six were local infections in southern Guangdong province, while the rest were imported cases, the National Health Commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic infections rose to 42 from 25 a day earlier. China does not classify these as confirmed cases. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stood at 91,564 at the end of June 18, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

