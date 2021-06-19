Left Menu

Copa America's COVID-19 cases increase again from 66 to 82

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 19-06-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 09:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Brazil's government said that 82 people connected with the Copa America soccer tournament had contracted COVID-19, an increase of 16 infections from the previous day.

Brazil's health ministry said in a statement on Friday that 6,926 tests were conducted, with 37 players and staffers of the 10 tournament teams infected plus 45 workers. All four host cities of the tournament, Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia, Cuiaba and Goiania, have cases relating to the tournament.

Brazil stepped in as an emergency host despite the country having the second highest number of recorded deaths from the coronavirus in the world, nearing 500,000.

Half of the teams playing in the Copa America have reported COVID-19 cases — Venezuela, Bolivia, Colombia, Peru and Chile.

