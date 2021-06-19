India reports 60,753 new coronavirus cases
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 09:53 IST
India reported on Saturday 60,753 new COVID-19 cases and 1,647 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to a government statement.
The total cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 29.82 million and so far 385,137 have succumbed to the infections.
