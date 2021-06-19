Left Menu

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 09:53 IST
India reports 60,753 new coronavirus cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
India reported on Saturday 60,753 new COVID-19 cases and 1,647 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to a government statement.

The total cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 29.82 million and so far 385,137 have succumbed to the infections.

Also Read: India posts daily rise of 132,364 new COVID-19 cases

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

