India reports 60,753 new coronavirus cases

India reported on Saturday 60,753 new COVID-19 cases and 1,647 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to a government statement.

The total cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 29.82 million and so far 385,137 have succumbed to the infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)