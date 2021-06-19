Left Menu

India recorded 60,753 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the daily positivity rate has dropped to 2.98 per cent, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 10:23 IST
India records 60,753 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs; daily positivity rate dips to 2.98 pc
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India recorded 60,753 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the daily positivity rate has dropped to 2.98 per cent, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday. The country also witnessed 1,647 deaths due to COVID-19 and 97,743 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

With the new cases, the country's tally has climbed to 2,98,23,546 including 7,60,019 active cases. As many as 3,85,137 people have succumbed to the COVID infection so far, while the cumulative recoveries reached 2,86,78,390.

The daily positivity rate has remained below 5 per cent for 12 consecutive days. As recoveries continued to outnumber daily new cases for the 36th consecutive day, the recovery rate in India stands at 96.16 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 38,92,07,637 samples were tested for COVID-19, up to June 18 out of these, 19,02,009 samples were tested yesterday. The Union Health Ministry informed that 27,23,88,783 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the vaccination drive in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

