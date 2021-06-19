Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likely to miss July 4 target; Mexico to donate 154,100 doses of AstraZeneza vaccine to Honduras and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as U.S. looks likely to miss July 4 target

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday urged Americans to get COVID-19 shots, as the country looks likely to miss the White House's goals for vaccination next month as a new coronavirus variant triggered serious concerns. "Act now, act now," Biden said in remarks at the White House, urging the unvaccinated to talk to their family and friends who have had shots and to their doctors.

Mexico to donate 154,100 doses of AstraZeneza vaccine to Honduras

The Mexican government announced on Friday it is donating to Honduras 154,100 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. The donation is the first from the Mexican government to the small Central American nation, which has confirmed 251,149 cases of coronavirus and 6,719 deaths.

EU loses bid for speedier AstraZeneca vaccine deliveries

The European Union on Friday lost its bid to speed up deliveries of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines, the first of its legal challenges against the drugmaker that rocked the bloc as it scrambled to shore up supplies. AstraZeneca said the EU had lost its legal case, but European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the court ruling supported its view that the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant had failed to honour its commitments.

German lab, J&J still hashing out details of COVID-19 vaccine clot collaboration

A scientist investigating rare blood clots possibly linked to AstraZeneca's and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines has yet to start a planned collaboration with the U.S. company, he said, as talks over their research pact continue. Dr. Andreas Greinacher, a transfusion medicine expert at Germany's Greifswald University, has been studying clotting with low blood platelets in people who got AstraZeneca's vaccine.

U.S. administers more than 316 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 316,048,776 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 377,935,390 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 314,969,386 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 17 out of 377,215,060 doses delivered.

Analysis: Rival treatments may help justify FDA gamble with Biogen Alzheimer's drug

Data from clinical trials of three experimental Alzheimer's disease drugs expected to start emerging next year could help shed light on whether U.S. regulators were justified in their controversial approval of a Biogen Inc treatment without clear evidence that it works. In approving Biogen's Aduhelm over the objection of its own panel of outside expert advisers, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has required a trial to confirm that the medicine will indeed slow the progression of the lethal, mind-wasting disease - a process that could take several years - even as the drug is being used by patients.

India reports 60,753 new coronavirus cases

India reported on Saturday 60,753 new COVID-19 cases and 1,647 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to a government statement. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 29.82 million and so far 385,137 have succumbed to the infections.

Delta COVID variant becoming globally dominant, WHO official says

The Delta variant of COVID-19, first identified in India, is becoming the globally dominant variant of the disease, the World Health Organization's chief scientist said on Friday.

Soumya Swaminathan also voiced disappointment in the failure of CureVac's vaccine candidate in a trial to meet the WHO's efficacy standard, in particular as highly transmissible variants boost the need for new, effective shots.

Australia's largest state records two new local COVID-19 cases

Australia's largest state New South Wales (NSW) recorded two locally acquired coronavirus cases on Saturday, as concerns grow over the further spread of infections amid an increase in exposure sites. The point of transmission of the new infections hasn't been determined, but authorities believed they are linked to the first case of the Sydney cluster of the highly infectious coronavirus Delta variant, which now stands at six cases.

Argentine lab makes first half million doses of Russian COVID-19 vaccine

Argentine laboratory Richmond said on Friday that it had produced almost half a million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the first made in the country. The vaccines await approval from the National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology (ANMAT) and Russia's Gamaleya Institute for their release, Richmond said in a tweet.

