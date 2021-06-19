Left Menu

Common antibiotic can potentially prevent long term TB complications: Study

The study conducted by researchers in the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine's Infectious Diseases Translational Research Programme (TRP) shows promise in delivering a new standard-of-care which can potentially prevent long term complications in Pulmonary TB patients.

19-06-2021
However, researchers have discovered that the use of Doxycycline can reduce the size of lung cavities and accelerate markers of lung recovery, potentially improve the quality of life for these patients. Image Credit: Flickr
Tuberculosis (TB), the world's top infectious killer, kills about 1.5 million people each year. Even after the treatment is complete, patients often suffer from significant sequelae such as lung scarring. However, a new study has found that Doxycycline, a cheap and widely available antibiotic, in combination with TB drug treatment is useful in accelerating recovery in patients with pulmonary TB, the most common form of active TB disease.

In pulmonary TB, the Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria causes the formation of sites of high bacterial load called cavities. These cavities are poorly penetrated by TB drugs. However, researchers have discovered that the use of Doxycycline can reduce the size of lung cavities and accelerate markers of lung recovery, potentially improve the quality of life for these patients.

According to the researchers, the treatment was found to be safe in Phase 2 randomized, double-blind trial - involving pulmonary TB patients - conducted at the National University Hospital and TB Control Unit, with side effects similar to patients on placebo pills.

"While we have been able to successfully treat most cases of TB for the last few decades, we have seen many people suffer the complications of the lung damage from the original TB infection. If this common drug, doxycycline, can help prevent the complications of "Long TB" (to use a term currently in vogue), this will really help a lot of patients in Singapore and worldwide," said Professor Paul Tambyah, Deputy Director, Infectious Diseases TRP.

Now, the research team is seeking funds for a fully-powered larger-scale Phase 3 trial to verify these study findings. The study titled "Doxycycline host-directed therapy in human pulmonary tuberculosis" is published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

