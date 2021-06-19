Left Menu

Cambodia reports 20 deaths from COVID, record for single day

The Southeast Asian nation has recorded one of the world's smallest COVID-19 caseloads, but the outbreak that was first detected in late February has caused infections to climb to 42,052 cases with 414 deaths. "Please continue to be vigilant by practicing hygiene, social distancing and not leaving your homes unnecessarily.

Reuters | Phnom Penh | Updated: 19-06-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 11:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Cambodia reported 20 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, a record for a single day, as the country detected its first Delta variant cases and authorities urged people to be vigilant. The Southeast Asian nation has recorded one of the world's smallest COVID-19 caseloads, but the outbreak that was first detected in late February has caused infections to climb to 42,052 cases with 414 deaths.

"Please continue to be vigilant by practicing hygiene, social distancing, and not leaving your homes unnecessarily. Our country and the world continue to be plagued by the Covid 19 pandemic," Cambodia's Communicable Disease Control Department said in a statement posted on Facebook on Saturday. The Ministry of Health also reported seven cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus among travelers by land from neighboring Thailand.

"Everyone must continue to be vigilant," said Or Vandine, secretary of state and health ministry spokeswoman said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

