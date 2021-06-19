Left Menu

Uganda tightening measures due to virus surge

Uganda is tightening its lockdown measures to try and stem a surge in coronavirus infections in the East African country that is seeing an array of variants. The new measures will last 42 days.Uganda is among some African countries seeing a dramatic rise in the number of infections amid a vaccine shortage.

PTI | Kampala | Updated: 19-06-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 11:35 IST
  • Uganda

Uganda is tightening its lockdown measures to try and stem a surge in coronavirus infections in the East African country that is seeing an array of variants. The measures announced late Friday by President Yoweri Museveni include a ban on private and public transportation within and across districts, including in the capital Kampala. Only vehicles carrying cargo and those transporting the sick or essential workers are permitted to operate on the roads.

The normally crowded shops in downtown Kampala have also been ordered shut. An ongoing nighttime curfew will stay in place. The new measures will last 42 days.

Uganda is among some African countries seeing a dramatic rise in the number of infections amid a vaccine shortage. It has confirmed a total of 68,779 infections, including 584 deaths. The actual totals are believed to be much higher. Only a few thousand samples are tested daily. The Africa director of the World Health Organization spoke Thursday of a “sobering trajectory of surging cases” in Africa that she said “should rouse everyone to urgent action.” Africa's 1.3 billion people account for 18 per cent of the world's population, but the continent has received only 2 per cent of all vaccine doses administered globally.

