Left Menu

Alkem gets two observations from USFDA for St Louis-based formulation plant

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 15:10 IST
Alkem gets two observations from USFDA for St Louis-based formulation plant
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Alkem Laboratories on Saturday said the US health regulator has issued two observations after inspection of its St Louis-based manufacturing facility.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted an inspection of the company's manufacturing plant at St Louis, USA from June 14-18, 2021.

At the end of the inspection, the company received Form 483 with two observations, Alkem Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

The company shall submit to USFDA within the stipulated timeline, a detailed response to close out all the observations associated with this inspection, the drug firm said.

An FDA Form 483 is issued to a firm management at the conclusion of an inspection when an investigator has observed any conditions that in their judgment may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act and related Acts.

It notifies the company's management of objectionable conditions at the facility. Alkem, which has operations spread across multiple territories abroad, produces a complete range of formulations of controlled substances at its finished dosage manufacturing facility in St Louis, Missouri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021