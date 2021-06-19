Maha: Nashik falls under level-2 of 'unlock'; malls to reopen from June 21

With Nashik district in Maharashtra falling under the level-2 category of the five-level 'unlock' plan of the Maharashtra government, the local administration has decided to allow the reopening of malls with a 50 percent capacity on weekdays from June 21, district guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Saturday. However, the administration has decided to continue with the level-3 restrictions considering the previous experience of crowding and various other factors.

The malls will be allowed to operate from 7 am to 4 pm on Monday to Friday. ''RT-PCR test and anti-COVID 19 vaccination is made mandatory for all the employees of these malls as soon as possible. Use of a face mask, sanitizer, maintaining a social distance, and thermal scanning is also a must for employees and customers,'' district collector Suraj Mandhare said in an order. As per the order, the COVID-19 positivity rate in the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) areas and the rest of the district stood at 4.39 percent and 9.03 percent of the total oxygen beds remained occupied during June 11 to 17 week. As a result, Nashik district is eligible for level-2 of the five-level unlock plan of the Maharashtra government. ''However, considering the experience in the coronavirus wave, the number of citizens coming to municipal areas from rural parts of the district, the positivity rate which is on the edge, and the changing availability of oxygen beds, it has been decided to continue the level-3 restrictions in the district till further orders, '' the order said.

The 'weekend lockdown' will continue under which all shops and business establishments in the Nashik district will continue to remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays. ''Only medical services, medical shops, milk/newspaper sales, vegetable and fruit shops will remain open. Only home delivery of food items will be allowed in hotels, restaurants, and food stalls,'' it said. Owners of establishments will be fined Rs 5,000 for violation of COVID-19 guidelines while customers/other persons will be charged a Rs 1,000 fine. ''If these rules are violated for the second time, these establishments will be sealed till the cancellation of the COVID-19 notification,'' the order stated.